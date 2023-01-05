Kitchener Rangers ship Adam Zidlicky to Mississauga Steelheads

Send this page to someone via email

Ahead of the approaching trade deadline, the Kitchener Rangers continue to reshape their roster as on Wednesday they announced that Adam Zidlicky has been dealt to the Mississauga Steelheads.

In exchange for Zidlicky and Barrie’s fourth-round pick in the 2023 OHL draft, Kitchener will receive Sudbury’s fourth-round pick in 2023, Mississauga’s fifth-round pick in 2025 and Mississauga’s fourth-round pick in 2026.

Zidlicky, who is the son of former NHLer Marek Zidlicky, was a sixth-round pick of the Rangers in the 2021 draft.

He was midway through his second season with Kitchener, having five goals and seven assists in 30 games.

The move will help to recover some of the draft capital that the club has splashed of late.

On Monday, the team announced it has sent Jesse Fishman and six draft picks to the Guelph Storm in exchange for Danny Zhilkin and an eighth-round pick.

In December, the team sent six draft picks to the Kingston Frontenacs in exchange for Francesco Arcuri and Joseph Serpa and three other picks.to Oshawa for the rights to Generals captain Lleyton Moore.

The team still has five more days to tinker as the OHL trade deadline is on Oct. 10.