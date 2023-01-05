Suspect wanted in Easterville, Man. homicide arrested: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP say a man wanted in connection with a homicide in Easterville, Man., has been arrested.
Police have previously said a 28-year-old man was found dead outside a home in the community, roughly 403 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, on Dec. 17, 2022.
Read more: Man’s death investigated as homicide in rural Manitoba, RCMP say
Read More
Police declared the death suspicious and said they were investigating it as a homicide.
Fatal West End apartment fire considered homicide: Winnipeg police
Investigators later said an arrest warrant had been issued for 32-year-old Brent Jeremy George, who was charged with manslaughter in the case.
Trending Now
-
‘Shocked’: Ontario family celebrating big Lotto Max win
-
Jordan Peterson says Ontario psychologist licence may be suspended over public statements
Trending Now
In a release Thursday, police said George has since been arrested.
Police thanked the public for their help in tracking down the suspect.
Comments