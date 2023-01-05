Suspect wanted in Easterville, Man. homicide arrested: RCMP

See more sharing options

Manitoba RCMP say a man wanted in connection with a homicide in Easterville, Man., has been arrested.

Police have previously said a 28-year-old man was found dead outside a home in the community, roughly 403 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, on Dec. 17, 2022.

Police declared the death suspicious and said they were investigating it as a homicide.

Investigators later said an arrest warrant had been issued for 32-year-old Brent Jeremy George, who was charged with manslaughter in the case.

In a release Thursday, police said George has since been arrested.

Police thanked the public for their help in tracking down the suspect.