Crime

Suspect wanted in Easterville, Man. homicide arrested: RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 5, 2023 3:18 pm
An RCMP officer's shoulder patch.
File: The RCMP badge. Global News

Manitoba RCMP say a man wanted in connection with a homicide in Easterville, Man., has been arrested.

Police have previously said a 28-year-old man was found dead outside a home in the community, roughly 403 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, on Dec. 17, 2022.

Read more: Man’s death investigated as homicide in rural Manitoba, RCMP say

Police declared the death suspicious and said they were investigating it as a homicide.

Investigators later said an arrest warrant had been issued for 32-year-old Brent Jeremy George, who was charged with manslaughter in the case.

Read more: RCMP search for suspect identified in Easterville homicide

In a release Thursday, police said George has since been arrested.

Police thanked the public for their help in tracking down the suspect.

 

