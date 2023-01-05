Menu

Crime

‘Several potential witnesses’ sought after shooting at Vaughan restaurant: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 5, 2023 4:11 pm
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News

Police are asking “several potential witnesses” to come forward after a shooting at a restaurant lounge in Vaughan, Ont., early Monday that left a 34-year-old woman injured.

York Regional Police said in a news release that officers responded around 3 a.m. to La Shish Bar and Grill on Steeles Avenue West near Weston Road for reports of multiple shots fired.

Officers learned that an altercation had taken place between males inside the building before it continued outside.

Shots were fired and a 34-year-old woman who had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound was taken to hospital before officers arrived, police said.

The suspects fled the scene prior to police arriving, the release said.

Police said the incident was isolated and there is no threat to public safety.

“There were several potential witnesses at the establishment and investigators are urging them to come forward to speak with police,” the release said.

Anyone with information who hasn’t already spoken to police can contact officers at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7441 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Police have also set up a portal where video footage can be uploaded of the actual shooting or of any individuals fleeing the area around the time of the incident.

