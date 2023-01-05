Man faces charges in connection with arson investigation at north Hamilton home

A Cambridge, Ont., man is facing a pair of charges in connection with an arson investigation tied to a fire at a north Hamilton home.
Hamilton police say the 32-year-old is accused of starting a fire at a residence on Burton Street where a family with young children were asleep.
“A neighbour extinguished the fire and alerted the residents of the home,” Const. Indy Bharaj explained in a release.
Read more: Police investigate arson at home in north Hamilton neighbourhood
“Without the assistance of this person, the fire could have resulted in a tragedy.”
Investigators say the incident happened shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 5, and it’s believed the suspect set fire to the wooden front porch of the home north of Barton, between Victoria and Wentworth.
Police have charged Daniel William Arnold with arson and failure to comply with a probation order.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.
