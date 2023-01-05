Man faces charges in connection with arson investigation at north Hamilton home

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Cambridge, Ont., man is facing a pair of charges in connection with an arson investigation tied to a fire at a north Hamilton home.

Hamilton police say the 32-year-old is accused of starting a fire at a residence on Burton Street where a family with young children were asleep.

“A neighbour extinguished the fire and alerted the residents of the home,” Const. Indy Bharaj explained in a release.

“Without the assistance of this person, the fire could have resulted in a tragedy.”

Investigators say the incident happened shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 5, and it’s believed the suspect set fire to the wooden front porch of the home north of Barton, between Victoria and Wentworth.

Story continues below advertisement

Hamilton Police have charged a 32-year-old male in arson investigation. On behalf of the family and investigators, many thanks to multiple members of the community for coming forward and assisting with identifying the suspect. READ MORE: https://t.co/xioNR55SVS — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) January 5, 2023

Police have charged Daniel William Arnold with arson and failure to comply with a probation order.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.