Guelph man arrested, charged with taking relative’s vehicle without permission

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man in Guelph, Ont., has been charged after he reportedly took a relative’s car without their permission.

Guelph Police Service say a man went to his cousin’s business on Elizabeth Street on Dec. 23 and drove off in a vehicle that was parked there without letting his relative know about it.

Investigators say the vehicle was towed back to the business two days later with damage to the front end.

They say the accused would not provide any details about what had happened.

Officers went back to the business on Wednesday after the man returned.

The 34-year-old was arrested and charged with taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Story continues below advertisement

He is scheduled to appear in a Guelph court on Feb. 17.