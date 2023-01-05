Menu

Crime

Guelph man arrested, charged with taking relative’s vehicle without permission

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted January 5, 2023 1:26 pm
Guelph police badge View image in full screen
Matt Carty / Global Guelph

A man in Guelph, Ont., has been charged after he reportedly took a relative’s car without their permission.

Guelph Police Service say a man went to his cousin’s business on Elizabeth Street on Dec. 23 and drove off in a vehicle that was parked there without letting his relative know about it.

Investigators say the vehicle was towed back to the business two days later with damage to the front end.

They say the accused would not provide any details about what had happened.

Read more: Guelph police recover one stolen vehicle, look for another reported stolen

Officers went back to the business on Wednesday after the man returned.

The 34-year-old was arrested and charged with taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

He is scheduled to appear in a Guelph court on Feb. 17.

Click to play video: 'Port Perry couple warns others after 1968 Camaro stolen from garage'
Port Perry couple warns others after 1968 Camaro stolen from garage
