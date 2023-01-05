Guelph man arrested, charged with taking relative’s vehicle without permission

A man in Guelph, Ont., has been charged after he reportedly took a relative’s car without their permission.
Guelph Police Service say a man went to his cousin’s business on Elizabeth Street on Dec. 23 and drove off in a vehicle that was parked there without letting his relative know about it.
Investigators say the vehicle was towed back to the business two days later with damage to the front end.
They say the accused would not provide any details about what had happened.
Officers went back to the business on Wednesday after the man returned.
The 34-year-old was arrested and charged with taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.
He is scheduled to appear in a Guelph court on Feb. 17.
