Final suspect wanted in Megan Gallagher homicide investigation arrested

Summer-Sky Henry, the ninth person wanted in connection with the killing of Megan Gallagher, was arrested on Wednesday, Saskatoon police confirmed.

Police say they arrested the 24-year-old woman at a location in the 2400 block of 22nd Street West and charged her with first-degree murder.

Additional charges unrelated to the homicide were laid as well, and include robbery, unlawful confinement, careless storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a licence, possession for the purpose of trafficking, aggravated assault, and robbery with violence.

View image in full screen The Saskatoon Police Service issued the following photo of Summer-Sky Henry. Saskatoon Police Service

Officers say she was also wanted by both the RCMP and Saskatoon Police Service for failure to comply with a release order.

RCMP say Henry is the final person wanted in connection with the Gallagher investigation, with investigators believing they identified everyone involved.

Henry appeared in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Thursday morning.