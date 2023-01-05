Menu

Canada

Final suspect wanted in Megan Gallagher homicide investigation arrested

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted January 5, 2023 10:45 am
Saskatoon police confirmed that they arrested who they believe is the final suspect in the Megan Gallagher investigation. View image in full screen
Saskatoon police confirmed that they arrested who they believe is the final suspect in the Megan Gallagher investigation. Slavo Kutas / Global News

Summer-Sky Henry, the ninth person wanted in connection with the killing of Megan Gallagher, was arrested on Wednesday, Saskatoon police confirmed.

Police say they arrested the 24-year-old woman at a location in the 2400 block of 22nd Street West and charged her with first-degree murder.

Read more: Human remains near St. Louis, SK. identified as Megan Gallagher

Additional charges unrelated to the homicide were laid as well, and include robbery, unlawful confinement, careless storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a licence, possession for the purpose of trafficking, aggravated assault, and robbery with violence.

The Saskatoon Police Service issued the following photo of Summer-Sky Henry. View image in full screen
The Saskatoon Police Service issued the following photo of Summer-Sky Henry. Saskatoon Police Service

Officers say she was also wanted by both the RCMP and Saskatoon Police Service for failure to comply with a release order.

RCMP say Henry is the final person wanted in connection with the Gallagher investigation, with investigators believing they identified everyone involved.

Henry appeared in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Thursday morning.

