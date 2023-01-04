Police seek suspect wanted in connection with assault investigation in Toronto

See more sharing options

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Dec. 31, 2022, a victim and a suspect “had an altercation.”

Police said the suspect then assaulted the victim.

“The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival,” police said in a news release.

Police are now searching for 44-year-old Douglas Maybury from Toronto. He was last seen in the Woodbine Avenue and Gerrard Street East area.

Police said he is five feet seven inches tall.

Police are searching for 44-year-old Douglas Maybury who is wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto. Toronto police / handout

Officers said he is wanted for assault.

“If located, do not approach, call 9-1-1 immediately,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.