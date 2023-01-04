Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seek suspect wanted in connection with assault investigation in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 4, 2023 6:12 pm
A logo is shown at Toronto Police Services headquarters on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. View image in full screen
A logo is shown at Toronto Police Services headquarters on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Dec. 31, 2022, a victim and a suspect “had an altercation.”

Police said the suspect then assaulted the victim.

Read more: Male pedestrian with life-threatening injuries after Toronto hit-and-run, police say

“The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival,” police said in a news release.

Police are now searching for 44-year-old Douglas Maybury from Toronto. He was last seen in the Woodbine Avenue and Gerrard Street East area.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Police said he is five feet seven inches tall.

Story continues below advertisement
Police are searching for 44-year-old Douglas Maybury who is wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto.
Police are searching for 44-year-old Douglas Maybury who is wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto. Toronto police / handout

Officers said he is wanted for assault.

“If located, do not approach, call 9-1-1 immediately,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

CrimeToronto PoliceAssaultTPSToronto assaultAssault suspectToronto police assaultassault suspect toronto
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers