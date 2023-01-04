Male pedestrian with life-threatening injuries after Toronto hit-and-run, police say

See more sharing options

Paramedics took a man in his 50s to hospital after he was struck by a driver near Toronto’s waterfront.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard and First Street, near Islington Avenue, late on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the man was a pedestrian struck by a driver who allegedly fled the scene.

Paramedics told Global News the man sustained life-threatening injuries after the incident and was being taken to a local hospital.

The call came at around 5:10 p.m.

COLLISION:

Lake Shore Blvd W & First St

– reports of a pedestrian struck, driver/vehicle has fled

– police responding

– unknown injuries

– possible delays in the area

– consider alternate routes#GO27148

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 4, 2023