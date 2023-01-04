Menu

Crime

Male pedestrian with life-threatening injuries after Toronto hit-and-run, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 4, 2023 5:44 pm
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

Paramedics took a man in his 50s to hospital after he was struck by a driver near Toronto’s waterfront.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard and First Street, near Islington Avenue, late on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the man was a pedestrian struck by a driver who allegedly fled the scene.

Paramedics told Global News the man sustained life-threatening injuries after the incident and was being taken to a local hospital.

The call came at around 5:10 p.m.

