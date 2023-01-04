Male pedestrian with life-threatening injuries after Toronto hit-and-run, police say

Paramedics took a man in his 50s to hospital after he was struck by a driver near Toronto’s waterfront.
In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard and First Street, near Islington Avenue, late on Wednesday afternoon.
Police said the man was a pedestrian struck by a driver who allegedly fled the scene.
Read more: 4 injured after collision involving vehicle, pedestrian in Toronto
Read More
Paramedics told Global News the man sustained life-threatening injuries after the incident and was being taken to a local hospital.
Trending Now
-
Stranded Sunwing passengers fly home to Quebec on New England Patriots’ jet
-
Jeremy Renner shares first photo from hospital after accident, sends love to ‘all’
Trending Now
The call came at around 5:10 p.m.
Comments