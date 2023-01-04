Surrey RCMP investigate after Whalley home shot up early Wednesday

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Surrey RCMP officers are investigating a shooting in the Whalley neighbourhood early Wednesday.

Officials said a report of multiple shots being fired in the 10600 block of 138 Street was called in around 5 a.m.

Pictures from the scene depict a violent shooting, with around a dozen apparent bullet holes seen in the front of a home.

“Although multiple people were inside the residence at the time of the shooting, no injuries were reported,” Cpl. Vanessa Munn said.

“The residence that was shot at is known to police.”

Story continues below advertisement

Munn said as the investigation is in its early process, no information regarding suspects or a suspect vehicle is being released at this time.

The Surrey RCMP official did call the shooting targeted, yet early findings suggest the shooting is not part of the ongoing Lower Mainland gang war.

Anyone with possible information, including dashcam or CCTV footage, can contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.