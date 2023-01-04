Menu

Health

China’s COVID data not giving accurate picture of hospitalizations, deaths: WHO

By Staff Reuters
Posted January 4, 2023 10:58 am
Click to play video: 'WHO pushing China for more details about COVID-19 surge'
WHO pushing China for more details about COVID-19 surge
The World Health Organization is asking China to share more information about its current COVID-19 surge, amid concerns the country is not accurately reporting the situation. Redmond Shannon looks at what China is being pressured to do when it comes to vaccines, and its government's frustration at Canada and other Western nations for imposing new travel restrictions.

China’s COVID-19 data is not giving an accurate picture of the situation there and underrepresents the number of hospitalizations and deaths from the disease, a senior official at the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.

The comment came as the UN agency prepares to meet with Chinese scientists again on Thursday as part of a wider briefing among member states on the global COVID-19 situation.

“We believe that the current numbers being published from China underrepresent the true impact of the disease in terms of
hospital admissions, in terms of ICU admissions, particularly in terms of death,” said Mike Ryan, WHO’s emergencies director, at a media briefing.

China vows 'final victory' over COVID-19 as outbreak raises global alarm

Earlier in the briefing, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reiterated that the agency is “concerned” about the surge in COVID-19 infections in China and urged Beijing again to deliver rapid and regular data on hospitalization and death there.



“We continue to ask China for more rapid, regular, reliable data on hospitalizations and deaths, as well as more comprehensive, real-time viral sequencing,” he said at a media briefing.

Click to play video: 'Rising concern about Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions on flights from China'
Rising concern about Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions on flights from China

“WHO is concerned about the risk to life in China and has reiterated the importance of vaccination, including booster doses to protect against hospitalization, severe disease and death.”

(Reporting Jennifer Rigby in London and Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber in Geneva; Writing by Josephine Mason; Editing by Alex Richardson and Philippa Fletcher)

© 2023 Reuters

