Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin making ‘progress’ but remains in critical condition

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin sustained lung damage after his shocking in-game collapse on Monday, but his condition has reportedly made slight progress since Tuesday night.

Hamlin, 24, was resuscitated on the football field after he suffered cardiac arrest during the Monday night showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals. The incident occurred after Hamlin tackled Bengals receiver Tee Higgins on a seemingly normal play.

During the tackle, Higgins’ right shoulder hit Hamlin in the chest. Hamlin then wrapped his arms around Higgins’ shoulders and helmet to drag him down. Hamlin quickly got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand, and then fell backward about three seconds later and lay motionless.

The Bills player remained on the football field for several minutes as he received medical attention. Hamlin’s teammates, many of whom were crying, shielded him from public view.

View image in full screen Buffalo Bills players and staff pray for Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. Joshua A. Bickel/AP

As of Wednesday morning, Hamlin was still in critical condition, sedated in the ICU.

A marketing representative and personal friend of Hamlin’s, Jordon Rooney, told ESPN on Wednesday that the athlete is showing “promising readings.” He did not add any specifics.

“We all remain optimistic,” Rooney told The Associated Press by phone.

Hamlin’s uncle, Dorrian Glenn, said his nephew’s breathing has improved since arriving at the hospital.

Glenn said Hamlin is intubated but is currently receiving oxygen at a 50 per cent assistance rate. When he arrived at the hospital on Monday, the rate of assistance was 100 per cent.

Hamlin’s uncle told CNN that the Bills player has been “flipped over on his stomach” to help take pressure off his lungs.

Glenn also told CNN that Hamlin had to be resuscitated twice, once on the field after his collapse and again when he arrived at the hospital. (Rooney has since told ESPN there have been “some miscommunications,” and said Hamlin was only resuscitated once at Paycor Stadium.)

In an interview with NFL Total Access, Glenn said it was “a gut punch” to see the moment when his nephew “died on the field and they brought him back to life.”

For now, Glenn said Hamlin’s recovery is “day by day.”

“They’re trying to get him to breathe on his own,” Glenn said. He added that the family is “really, really thankful” for the medical staff that has treated Hamlin.

“I’m thankful that he’s still here, he’s still alive and he’s still fighting,” Glenn said.

On Tuesday, Hamlin’s family released a statement to express their “sincere gratitude” for the widespread support of Hamlin.

Announcement directly from Damar’s family: pic.twitter.com/MdzgxUmVfg — Jordon Rooney (@jordonr) January 3, 2023

“We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country,” the statement reads.

Since the incident, a GoFundMe page previously established by Hamlin for a community toy drive has reached more than US$6.2 million in donations, as of Wednesday morning. The GoFundMe page was created by Hamlin with the original goal of $2,500 to support his mother’s daycare program in Pittsburgh.

Monday’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals was postponed. The NFL has not made any announcement regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date.

Hamlin was drafted in the sixth round by the Bills in 2021. He played in 14 games as a rookie and then became a starter in 2022 once Micah Hyde was lost for the season to injury.

— with files from The Associated Press