COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Georgian Mall moving to new location

Starting next week, people looking to get a COVID-19 vaccine will find the vaccine clinic at Georgian Mall in a new location.

As of Monday, Jan. 9, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Georgian Mall in Barrie will relocate and operate at 29 Sperling Dr.

The health unit will offer COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment and walk-in on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The health unit’s new clinic location will operate in partnership with the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, which continues to offer appointments and walk-ins at 29 Sperling Dr. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All appointments can be booked using the COVID-19 vaccination portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900.

The health unit also continues to offer appointments at its office immunization clinic locations in Midland, Orillia, Cookstown, Collingwood, Huntsville and Gravenhurst, and these can be booked through the portal or phone line.

The health unit recommends that everyone five years of age and older keep their COVID-19 vaccinations up to date, which includes one fall booster six months after their last dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or COVID-19 infection. People who want to receive their booster earlier can do so at a minimum of three months.

More information on COVID-19 vaccine eligibility and how to book an appointment is available on the health unit’s website.