Toronto-based scenic artist Ray Lalonde’s winning streak on Jeopardy! ends

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto-based scenic artist Ray Lalonde’s winning streak on Jeopardy! has ended.

Lalonde, who was hoping for his 14th victory on the long-running trivia game show, had amassed winnings of US$386,400 going into Tuesday’s show.

But the $24,000 he scored wasn’t enough to beat challenger Lloyd Sy, a graduate student in literature from Rockford, IL, whose final score was $24,490.

Lalonde is among only 16 contestants in the show’s history with winning streaks of at least 10 games, according to Andy Saunders, the Guelph, Ont.-based blogger behind “The Jeopardy! Fan.”

Earlier this year another Canadian, Mattea Roach, won 23 straight games, giving her the fifth-longest streak in the show’s history.

Story continues below advertisement

Lalonde’s wins still mean he has secured a place in the next Tournament of Champions.