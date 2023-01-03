Man dies in Christmas Day police-involved shooting in Strathmore, Alta.

Send this page to someone via email

The police-involved shooting that unfolded on Christmas Day at a gas station in Strathmore, Alta., has ended with the death of the man who was shot by police, according to an Alberta watchdog.

In a news release Tuesday afternoon, the Alberta Serious Incident Task Force (ASIRT) provided more detail into the shooting, which it is investigating.

Police arrived at the gas station around 3:45 a.m. Dec. 25 after receiving a call from the attendants that there was an “agitated man inside the store who would not leave.”

After speaking to the man, officers tried to arrest him at 4:20 a.m.

“The man and the two officers struggled and the officers used their conducted energy weapons on hi,” according to the release.

Police left the man in the store, which the attendant had left, and were waiting for backup when the man, at 4:28 a.m., came out to the car holding a cane and a hammer and hit the marked RCMP vehicle.

At this time, police used pepper spray and the man went back into the store for a few minutes until he left again, this time to find additional police vehicles at an intersection nearby.

“A confrontation occurred and two of the officers discharged their firearms, striking the man,” ASIRT said.

Police provided emergency medical services. The man was taken to hospital where he died. His identity has not been revealed.

The hammer was found near the police vehicles at the intersection following the event.

ASIRT continues to investigate.