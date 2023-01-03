Men charged in 2021 Kelowna rail trail assault apprehended after skipping court

Send this page to someone via email

Two men charged with the November 2021 assault of a teenager on a Kelowna recreational trail have again been arrested, putting an end to their brief stint on the run.

Kyle and Justin Radis failed to appear in court on Dec. 15 on charges of aggravated assault and robbery of a 17-year-old on the Okanagan Rail Trail in November 2021, RCMP said in a press release on Tuesday.

Police said that the Kelowna men had been tracked down, and that one of the accused was released while the other has been remanded.

It’s unknown which one was released, but both men are required to attend court on Jan. 9.

“We are grateful for the assistance of both the local media outlets and the community in helping track down these two individuals” Const. Mike Della-Paolera said in the press release.

The charges stem from an incident on Nov. 9 when police said a teen who was riding a bike near the pedestrian bridge was attacked by two “transient men.”

Police said the suspects stole the teen’s bike, his shoes and cellphone, though the bike and shoes were recovered near the creek.

In the aftermath of the attack on the teen, Mounties characterized the crime as intolerable and the men as dangerous.

“This incident shocked our community and has been life-altering for the victim and his family,” said Kelowna RCMP Supt. Kara Triance.

Initially, three people were arrested. However, police told Global News that soon after the investigation started, the third was not directly involved in the incident.

