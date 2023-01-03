Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Men charged in 2021 Kelowna rail trail assault apprehended after skipping court

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted January 3, 2023 7:16 pm
Kyle and Justin Radis failed to appear in court on Thursday Dec. 15 on the charges of aggravated assault and robbery of a 17-year-old on Kelowna’s Rail Trail . They've since been apprehended. View image in full screen
Kyle and Justin Radis failed to appear in court on Thursday Dec. 15 on the charges of aggravated assault and robbery of a 17-year-old on Kelowna’s Rail Trail . They've since been apprehended. Courtesy: RCMP

Two men charged with the November 2021 assault of a teenager on a Kelowna recreational trail have again been arrested, putting an end to their brief stint on the run.

Kyle and Justin Radis failed to appear in court on Dec. 15 on charges of aggravated assault and robbery of a 17-year-old on the Okanagan Rail Trail in November 2021, RCMP said in a press release on Tuesday.

Read more: Warrant issued for brothers charged in Kelowna rail trail attack

Police said that the Kelowna men had been tracked down, and that one of the accused was released while the other has been remanded.

It’s unknown which one was released, but both men are required to attend court on Jan. 9.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Officials hope to finish Okanagan Rail Trail by summer 2023'
Officials hope to finish Okanagan Rail Trail by summer 2023

“We are grateful for the assistance of both the local media outlets and the community in helping track down these two individuals” Const. Mike Della-Paolera said in the press release.

Trending Now
Trending Now

The charges stem from an incident on Nov. 9 when police said a teen who was riding a bike near the pedestrian bridge was attacked by two “transient men.”

Police said the suspects stole the teen’s bike, his shoes and cellphone, though the bike and shoes were recovered near the creek.

Read more: 3 arrested in Okanagan Rail Trail assault that left Kelowna teen with serious injuries

In the aftermath of the attack on the teen, Mounties characterized the crime as intolerable and the men as dangerous.

Story continues below advertisement

“This incident shocked our community and has been life-altering for the victim and his family,” said Kelowna RCMP Supt. Kara Triance.

Initially, three people were arrested. However, police told Global News that soon after the investigation started, the third was not directly involved in the incident.

READ MORE: Teen jumped by two men on Kelowna’s rail trail, RCMP say

CrimeOkanagancentral okanaganKelowna RCMPokanagan rail trailSupt. Kara TrianceJustin RadisKyle RadisOkanagan Rail Trail assaultKelowna rail trail assault
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers