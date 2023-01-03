Menu

Crime

Traffic stop in Cobourg leads to driver’s arrest after drugs, weapons seized

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 3, 2023 4:50 pm
Cobourg Police Service seized drugs and weapons during a traffic stop on Jan. 2, 2022. View image in full screen
Cobourg Police Service seized drugs and weapons during a traffic stop on Jan. 2, 2022. Global News Peterborough file

A Cobourg, Ont., man faces drug and weapons charges following a traffic stop by police on Monday night.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 9:10 p.m., officers on general patrol conducted a traffic stop on D’Arcy Street.

Read more: 2 people arrested in connection with drug investigation in Oshawa: police

Police learned the driver of the vehicle was wanted by another police service and was currently serving weapons prohibition and probation orders.

During the man’s arrest on the strength of the warrant, officers located a knife in his possession. A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, hydromorphone, along with drug paraphernalia, cellphones, a second prohibited knife, a pellet gun with pellets and cash.

Police also discovered break-in instruments and a number of antique items.

Cody Puffer, 33, of Cobourg was charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of possession of a prohibited device and one count each of the following:

  • Possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order
  • Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • Possession of break-in Instruments
  • Breach of probation

He was released on an undertaking with a court date in Cobourg on Feb. 8. He was then turned over to another police service based on the arrest warrant.

