Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Regina Pats players speak to Bedard’s performance at world juniors

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted January 3, 2023 6:16 pm
Canada’s Connor Bedard celebrates his second goal of the game in the second period of IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action against Austria in Halifax on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. View image in full screen
Canada’s Connor Bedard celebrates his second goal of the game in the second period of IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action against Austria in Halifax on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. Darren Calabrese / The Canadian Press

Connor Bedard is making history as the most dominant player in Canadian world junior history at 17 years old.

The Regina Pats star is now the all-time leader in points and goals for Team Canada at the world juniors, sitting at 34 points and 16 goals.

“It’s nothing new to him, he has many more records to break,” said Pats forward Borya Valis.

Bedard scored at 5:17 of overtime on Monday night as the tournament hosts defeated Slovakia 4-3, advancing the Canadians to the semifinals.

Read more: Connor Bedard scores amazing OT goal in quarterfinal win for Canada over Slovakia at world juniors

“I was shaking on the couch watching him yesterday, but you don’t expect anything less from him, he’s got so much skill in the world. I’m just super proud of him and to see what he can do, hopefully he keeps going from here,” said Pats forward Tanner Howe.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s all the little things that are away from the puck that he has grown in and will continue to grow in to have the ultimate success of having your name mentioned with the (Sidney) Crosbys, you have to play both ends of the ice. He’s just born to be a hockey player,” said Pats head coach Jon Paddock

Trending Now
Trending Now

The Pats are looking forward to having their missing players back after the tournament but are still hoping to gather some wins until then.

“Clearly we intend to win the next two or three games without them,” said Paddock. “But we’ve just been able to keep ourselves in a solid position without, you know, arguably the top of our defence. That in itself was impressive.”

Click to play video: 'World juniors an unforgettable experience: Halifax fans'
World juniors an unforgettable experience: Halifax fans

Even with players gone, the Pats have been able to keep up competitively, no matter which players are on the ice.

Story continues below advertisement

“It just shows that we can still score without him,” said Howe.

Paddock said Bedard won’t be immediately returning to the ice when he is back from the juniors.

“Long before he left, Connor figured he was going to play the day he got back. That’s not happening,” Paddock said.

“We have a saying that rest is a weapon, and he needs some rest after this whether he believes it or not.”

Regina PatsConnor BedardCanadian HockeyWorld Junior HockeySemi-finalsJohn PaddockBedardpats forwardquarter-finalsRegina Pats coach
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers