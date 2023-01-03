South Simcoe police warn about celebrity imposter scam

See more sharing options

The South Simcoe Police Service is warning the public about online celebrity imposter scams circulating in the community.

Police say imposters prey on loyal fans by reaching out to the celebrity’s followers and asking for money for a variety of supposed reasons.

Officers say the scammers build up a rapport with the victim first and eventually make the pitch for cash.

“Ruses can include donating to charity, meet and greet events, VIP concerts or business set-ups,” police said in a statement.

South Simcoe police recently received two separate reports about this scam and say both victims believed they were communicating with famous actors, and both lost several thousand dollars.

Police are sharing the following tips to protect yourself:

Beware of messages that appear to be from a celebrity account

Ensure the account you are communicating with is authentic and verified with a blue checkmark

Google the celebrity’s name with the word “scam” to see if it has been linked to imposter scams

Never share personal information or send any form of payment to someone you don’t know

Cease communication as soon as someone asks for money

Report online celebrity impersonators to the relevant social media platforms, police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre