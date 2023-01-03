Menu

Crime

South Simcoe police warn about celebrity imposter scam

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted January 3, 2023 4:12 pm
In this photo illustration the logo of US online social media and social networking service Facebook (C), the US instant messaging software Whatsapp's logo (L) and the US social network Instagram's logo (C) are displayed on a smartphone screen on October 05, 2021 in Glastonbury, England. Last night social media services including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were hit by a massive outage impacting potentially tens of millions of users. View image in full screen
In this photo illustration the logo of US online social media and social networking service Facebook (C), the US instant messaging software Whatsapp's logo (L) and the US social network Instagram's logo (C) are displayed on a smartphone screen on October 05, 2021 in Glastonbury, England. Last night social media services including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were hit by a massive outage impacting potentially tens of millions of users. Getty Images

The South Simcoe Police Service is warning the public about online celebrity imposter scams circulating in the community.

Police say imposters prey on loyal fans by reaching out to the celebrity’s followers and asking for money for a variety of supposed reasons.

Officers say the scammers build up a rapport with the victim first and eventually make the pitch for cash.

“Ruses can include donating to charity, meet and greet events, VIP concerts or business set-ups,” police said in a statement.

South Simcoe police recently received two separate reports about this scam and say both victims believed they were communicating with famous actors, and both lost several thousand dollars.

Read more: Bracebridge OPP stop 4 impaired drivers over holidays

Police are sharing the following tips to protect yourself:

  • Beware of messages that appear to be from a celebrity account
  • Ensure the account you are communicating with is authentic and verified with a blue checkmark
  • Google the celebrity’s name with the word “scam” to see if it has been linked to imposter scams
  • Never share personal information or send any form of payment to someone you don’t know
  • Cease communication as soon as someone asks for money
  • Report online celebrity impersonators to the relevant social media platforms, police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre
