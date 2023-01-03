Cobourg woman arrested for online buy-and-sell fraud: police

A Cobourg, Ont., woman faces fraud charges following an incident involving online transactions.
According to the Cobourg Police Service, in early December 2022 police launched an investigation after receiving a report of fraud involving online buy-and-sell transactions.
Read more: Hwy. 115 traffic stop leads to fraud charges for 2, Peterborough County OPP say
The investigation led to a woman turning herself in to police on Dec. 29.
A 33-year-old Cobourg woman was arrested and charged with two counts each of fraud under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.
She was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Jan. 25, 2023.
Police on Tuesday issued tips to protect yourself when buying or selling online:
- Know the market value of the product you are looking for.
- Locate and verify a seller’s contact information before you buy.
- Look for customer reviews and ratings from third-party sources.
- Use a payment method with fraud protection (such as a credit card) or pay in cash.
- Whenever possible, pick up items and provide the payment in person.
- Review all email information to make sure they are coming from a legitimate source.
- Never send money to get money.
- Do an online search to see if anyone has already reported the fraudulent buyer or seller.
Police say if you or a family member are a victim of fraud, contact them at 905-372-6821 or the law enforcement agency in your jurisdiction. If a scammer has contacted you or a family member, report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at or by phone 1-888-495-8501.
