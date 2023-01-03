RCMP say pilots reported green laser in flight deck before Halifax landing

See more sharing options

Nova Scotia RCMP say pilots reported a green laser appearing in the flight deck as they were preparing to land a plane at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

In a Tuesday release, police said the incident happened at 6:50 a.m. on Monday, when pilots informed Air Traffic Control of the green laser.

“They believed the laser had been pointed from an area near the golf course on Old Guysborough Rd.,” the RCMP said.

The RCMP said it conducted a number of patrols in the area in response to the report, but there have been no arrests.

“RCMP officers conducted neighbourhood inquiries in the area and the investigation is ongoing,” the release read.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the RCMP.