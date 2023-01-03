Menu

Canada

RCMP say pilots reported green laser in flight deck before Halifax landing

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted January 3, 2023 12:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: January 3'
Global News Morning Halifax: January 3
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.

Nova Scotia RCMP say pilots reported a green laser appearing in the flight deck as they were preparing to land a plane at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

In a Tuesday release, police said the incident happened at 6:50 a.m. on Monday, when pilots informed Air Traffic Control of the green laser.

“They believed the laser had been pointed from an area near the golf course on Old Guysborough Rd.,” the RCMP said.

Halifax homicide victim was allegedly invading home before being stabbed: police

The RCMP said it conducted a number of patrols in the area in response to the report, but there have been no arrests.

“RCMP officers conducted neighbourhood inquiries in the area and the investigation is ongoing,” the release read.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the RCMP.

