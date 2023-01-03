Toronto Argonauts part ways with veteran CFL receiver Brandon Banks

Send this page to someone via email

Brandon Banks’ first season with the Toronto Argonauts will be his last.

The CFL club announced Tuesday it has parted ways with the veteran American receiver.

“Brandon arrived here as a bitter rival and leaves as a member of the Argos family,” Argos’ general manager Michael Clemons said in a statement. “We thank him for his contributions on the field and for his veteran leadership in the locker room.

“His time in Double Blue may have been Speedy, but now he’ll always B a champion.”

The move wasn’t entirely surprising given Banks hinted Dec. 31 that something could be coming.

“Thanks @TorontoArgos great doing business!” he tweeted. “And thanks for the opportunity to do what my only goal was … to b a champ ! — speedy B.”

Banks, 35, had 37 catches for 522 yards and four TDs in helping Toronto capture a Grey Cup title last season, Banks’ first championship in Canada. He joined the Argos after eight seasons with the archrival Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The five-foot-seven, 150-pound Banks Banks had 422 catches for 5,678 yards and 44 TDs in 111 career regular-season contests over nine years in Hamilton. He was a league all-star four times and in 2019 captured the CFL’s outstanding player award after registering a club-record 112 catches for 1,550 yards and 13 TDs.

Banks also played in four Grey Cup games with Hamilton, all losses. Banks now becomes a CFL free agent.