Kitchener Rangers add Danny Zhilkin from Guelph Storm

With a week to go before the trade deadline, the Kitchener Rangers continue to load up for the stretch run, as they have acquired Danny Zhilkin from the Guelph Storm.

The Rangers will also get Guelph’s eighth-round pick in 2025 while the Storm will receive forward Jesse Fishman and a massive haul of draft picks including two second-round picks and three third-round picks.

Zhilkin, who will add some firepower to a lineup that has not won in its past three outings, has recorded 12 goals and 14 assists in 25 games this season.

“Danny is a player we targeted when we made the decision to add to our team,” said Rangers general manager Mike McKenzie. “His two-way play, speed and skill will be a huge addition to our team in the second half.”

Since being drafted by the Rangers in 2019, Fishman scored eight goals and added seven assists over 77 appearances with the club.

The deal for Zhilkin, who signed a rookie deal with the Winnipeg Jets on Friday, is one of a number of blockbusters the team has made since the season began.

Early in the season, the team picked up netminder Marco Costantini from Hamilton and in December, the Rangers also added Lleyton Moore from Oshawa and Francesco Arcuri from Kingston.

Fishman will be in the lineup when the Storm visit the London Knights on Tuesday night while Zhilkin is expected to dress when the Kitchener Rangers pay a visit to the Soo Greyhounds on Wednesday night.