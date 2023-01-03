Blood, plasma donation drive between emergency responders in Calgary, Red Deer and Edmonton kicks off

Send this page to someone via email

A month-long campaign to get new blood donors in Alberta, along with more than 5,000 blood and plasma donations has hit the ground running.

The Sirens for Life Alberta challenge officially kicked off on Tuesday with emergency workers in Red Deer, Calgary and area, along with Edmonton and area to compete to see who can recruit the most donors.

In Calgary, Mayor Jyoti Gondek paid a visit to the Canadian Blood Services (CBS) location in Eau Claire where she was met by a swath of emergency responders ready to roll up their sleeves.

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek along with local first responders at the 2023 Sirens for Life challenge kick off on Jan. 3, 2023.

Territory manager for the Canadian Blood Services, Lisa Castro said they’re trying to attract at least 500 new donors throughout the month of January.

“All of the first responders have come together to encourage others in the community to donate blood or give however you can… We have a new campaign called Give Three in 2023,” Castro said. Information on the new campaign can be found on the CBS website.

“There’s different ways that you can give to Canadian Blood Services and patients that really need that support. We have our organ and tissue donation registry. We also have the plasma opportunity to donate plasma… Or if you are interested in becoming a stem cell donor, that’s another way that you can get involved.”

For Azad Bilal, the campaign means the world to him after he was a blood donor-recipient after suffering from severe injuries when he was struck by a car in 2011. Bilal said at the time of the crash he had received more than 100 units of blood, which saved his life.

“I’ve had about (22-23) surgeries ever since, and it’s been a really long journey… I’m always grateful for Canadian blood services, for all the help they’ve done and obviously all the donors that have donated blood because obviously without blood I wouldn’t be here without it. So I’m just grateful for that,” Bilal said.

The 21-year-old said his dad been a blood donor before his accident but he had never really “knew the value” until he was a recipient himself.

"It's just an amazing thing, you know? You never know, when you're donating blood, you could be helping someone's life out, like, for example, me."

Joe Zatylny, fire chief for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said the reason he chose to donate is due to every donation saving anywhere from two to three lives. He’s also had family members who’ve needed blood so it’s an opportunity for him to give back.

“The challenge is such a good way to get first responders motivated and out there (to) donate blood,” Zatylny said.

“It’s an exciting event to get that rivalry between police, fire, EMS, RCMP and get some healthy camaraderie while we donate blood and save lives.”

This year’s Sirens for Life goal is to collect 5,317 blood and plasma donations and bring in 498 new donors. The campaign runs until Jan. 31 and for information on how to sign up, people can visit the Canadian Blood Services website.