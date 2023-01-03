COVID-19: HKPR reports 1 new hospitalization, active cases continue decline

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports no new COVID-19 deaths and 42 new lab-confirmed cases, including one new hospitalized case, over the past week.

The health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard as of Tuesday reported the data covering Dec. 25 to Dec. 31 for the health unit’s jurisdiction of the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County.

Active lab-confirmed cases: 47 — down from 58 reported on Dec. 27 and 92 reported on Dec. 20. Among the 47 active lab-confirmed cases are 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 15 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County.

The province and health unit note that due to restrictions in provincial testing, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Deaths: 152 lab-confirmed deaths since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since the Dec. 27 update which reported two deaths that week (Dec. 18-24). Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 91 deaths reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 10 in Haliburton County and 51 in Northumberland County.

Hospitalized cases: One new hospitalization and no new intensive care admissions since the Dec. 27 update. There were 257 hospitalized cases in 2022 and 445 since the pandemic was declared in 2020. There were 40 ICU admissions in 2022. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported four inpatients with COVID-19 as of noon on Tuesday. COVID-19 was not identified as the primary cause of admission for either patient.

Note that the health unit says there may be “reporting lags” on deaths, hospitalizations and ICU admissions that may not be included at the time of the dashboard publishing.

Cumulative cases: There were 7,777 lab-confirmed cases in 2022 and 12,084 total cases since the pandemic was first declared. The City of Kawartha Lakes led 2022 totals with 4,062 lab-confirmed cases. In Northumberland County, Cobourg led municipalities with 869 lab-confirmed cases in 2022.

Vaccination: The health unit continues to host vaccine clinics across its jurisdiction. Visit the health unit’s website for an active list. To book an appointment, call 1-833-943-3900, or book online.

Outbreaks

The health unit reports outbreaks only in “high-risk settings.” New outbreaks:

Fenelon Court long-term care (Balsam Unit): Declared Dec. 30.

long-term care (Balsam Unit): Declared Dec. 30. Victoria Manor long-term care home in Lindsay: Declared Dec. 29.

long-term care home in Lindsay: Declared Dec. 29. Campbellford Memorial Hospital – acute care facility: Declared Dec. 28.

Other active outbreaks:

Haliburton Highlands Health Service in Haliburton: Outbreak declared Dec. 18 in the hospital’s in-patient department. Five confirmed patient cases were reported. The department is closed to any further admissions and visitors.

Outbreak declared Dec. 18 in the hospital’s in-patient department. Five confirmed patient cases were reported. The department is closed to any further admissions and visitors. Hyland Crest long-term care home (first floor) in Minden: Declared Dec. 16. The hospital said the outbreak involved four patients and one staff member.

long-term care home (first floor) in Minden: Declared Dec. 16. The hospital said the outbreak involved four patients and one staff member. Pinecrest Nursing Home long-term care in Bobcaygeon: Declared Dec. 11.

long-term care in Bobcaygeon: Declared Dec. 11. Central East Correctional Centre (Unit 9A) in Lindsay: Declared Nov. 28.

Outbreaks recently declared over:

Haliburton Highlands Health Service — Hospital-acute care facility in Minden: Declared Dec. 19 and lifted on Jan. 3, 2023.

Declared Dec. 19 and lifted on Jan. 3, 2023. Wyatt Residence group home in Fenelon Falls: Declared Dec. 27 and lifted on Jan. 3, 2023.

group home in Fenelon Falls: Declared Dec. 27 and lifted on Jan. 3, 2023. Golden Pond Retirement Residence in Codrington: Declared Dec. 14 and lifted on Dec. 29

in Codrington: Declared Dec. 14 and lifted on Dec. 29 Extendicare: The Landmark long-term care home in Cobourg: Declared Nov. 29 and lifted on Dec. 29.