3-vehicle collision on Highway 11 leaves 2 dead, several airlifted to hospital

Police responded Sunday to a three-vehicle collision on Highway 11 that left two people dead and required several to be airlifted to hospital by STARS.

The collision occurred near the Osler south access road, north of Saskatoon, where Warman RCMP responded on Sunday at about 6:15 p.m.

“Seven persons were involved in the collision. One man and one woman from Warman, SK were declared deceased at the scene,” police said in a release.

“All involved in the collision were injured to various degrees; several were transported to Hospital by STARS. Next of kin notifications have been completed.”

Police say Highway 11 northbound traffic was rerouted until shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Monday, as officers investigated the collision and cleared the scene.

Several police units were on the scene, including the Warman RCMP, Saskatoon RCMP, a Saskatchewan RCMP forensic collision reconstructionist, local EMS and Fire Departments, as well as police officers from the Corman Park Police Service.

The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP forensic collision reconstructionist and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.