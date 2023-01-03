Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

3-vehicle collision on Highway 11 leaves 2 dead, several airlifted to hospital

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted January 3, 2023 10:35 am
A pair of police lights View image in full screen
A three-vehicle collision north of Saskatoon left two people dead and several others in hospital on the evening of New Year's Day. Alex Schmidt / Getty Images

Police responded Sunday to a three-vehicle collision on Highway 11 that left two people dead and required several to be airlifted to hospital by STARS.

The collision occurred near the Osler south access road, north of Saskatoon, where Warman RCMP responded on Sunday at about 6:15 p.m.

Read more: SUV, semi collision leaves 1 dead near Sovereign, Sask.

“Seven persons were involved in the collision. One man and one woman from Warman, SK were declared deceased at the scene,” police said in a release.

“All involved in the collision were injured to various degrees; several were transported to Hospital by STARS. Next of kin notifications have been completed.”

Trending Now
Trending Now

Police say Highway 11 northbound traffic was rerouted until shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Monday, as officers investigated the collision and cleared the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Saskatoon woman dead after Wednesday vehicle collision

Several police units were on the scene, including the Warman RCMP, Saskatoon RCMP, a Saskatchewan RCMP forensic collision reconstructionist, local EMS and Fire Departments, as well as police officers from the Corman Park Police Service.

The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP forensic collision reconstructionist and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

Click to play video: 'RCMP investigating cause of fatal Christmas Eve bus crash'
RCMP investigating cause of fatal Christmas Eve bus crash
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsFatal CollisionSaskatchewan RCMPSTARSHighway 11Vehicle CollisionWarman RCMPWarman News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers