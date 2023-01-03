19-year-old faces charges following shots-fired incident in Brantford, Ont.

See more sharing options

Police say a 19-year-old is facing multiple firearms-related charges following a Monday afternoon shots-fired incident in Brantford, Ont.

Investigators said the occurrence happened around 1 p.m. on Dec. 2 outside a residence located on Metcalfe Crescent between Debbie Crescent and North Park Street.

Residents were told to “shelter in place” via social media during the height of the police response at the time in addition to closing Metcalfe Crescent to pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

No one was injured in the incident.

A suspect would be apprehended by Brantford Police just a couple of hours later.

The probe into the matter continues with detectives seeking help from the public via witnesses and residents who might have security camera footage.

Anyone with information can reach out to Brantford Police or Crime Stoppers.