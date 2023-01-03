Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

19-year-old faces charges following shots-fired incident in Brantford, Ont.

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 3, 2023 9:57 am
A photo of the side of a Brantford police cruiser. View image in full screen
Police say shots were fired on Metcalfe between Debbie Crescent and North Park Street around 1 p.m. Jan. 2, 2023. Don Mitchell / Global News

Police say a 19-year-old is facing multiple firearms-related charges following a Monday afternoon shots-fired incident in Brantford, Ont.

Investigators said the occurrence happened around 1 p.m. on Dec. 2 outside a residence located on Metcalfe Crescent between Debbie Crescent and North Park Street.

Residents were told to “shelter in place” via social media during the height of the police response at the time in addition to closing Metcalfe Crescent to pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

Read more: Hamilton Police investigate first shooting of 2023

No one was injured in the incident.

Trending Now
Trending Now

A suspect would be apprehended by Brantford Police just a couple of hours later.

The probe into the matter continues with detectives seeking help from the public via witnesses and residents who might have security camera footage.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information can reach out to Brantford Police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Ontario expands pharmacist prescription services for minor conditions'
Ontario expands pharmacist prescription services for minor conditions
Shots firedBrantfordBrantford newsBrantford Police ServiceNorth Park Streetshooting in brantforddebbie crescentmetcalfe crescent
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers