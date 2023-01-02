Menu

Crime

Violent offender arrested for breaking release conditions: Vancouver police

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 2, 2023 10:50 pm
Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. View image in full screen
Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver police say they have arrested a violent offender who was wanted Canada-wide for allegedly violating his release conditions.

Dillon Juel Stanton, 32, was located in downtown Vancouver on Friday night and immediately taken to jail.

Stanton was serving a three-year sentence for an armed robbery in Coquitlam in 2017.

He was in the community on statutory release and had been ordered to live in a Vancouver halfway house, but allegedly breached his conditions.

Stanton’s father, a well-known Hells Angel, was shot dead in the family’s yard in 2010.

