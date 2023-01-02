Violent offender arrested for breaking release conditions: Vancouver police

See more sharing options

Vancouver police say they have arrested a violent offender who was wanted Canada-wide for allegedly violating his release conditions.

Dillon Juel Stanton, 32, was located in downtown Vancouver on Friday night and immediately taken to jail.

Stanton was serving a three-year sentence for an armed robbery in Coquitlam in 2017.

He was in the community on statutory release and had been ordered to live in a Vancouver halfway house, but allegedly breached his conditions.

Stanton’s father, a well-known Hells Angel, was shot dead in the family’s yard in 2010.