Violent offender arrested for breaking release conditions: Vancouver police

Vancouver police say they have arrested a violent offender who was wanted Canada-wide for allegedly violating his release conditions.
Dillon Juel Stanton, 32, was located in downtown Vancouver on Friday night and immediately taken to jail.
Stanton was serving a three-year sentence for an armed robbery in Coquitlam in 2017.
He was in the community on statutory release and had been ordered to live in a Vancouver halfway house, but allegedly breached his conditions.
Stanton’s father, a well-known Hells Angel, was shot dead in the family’s yard in 2010.
