Pedestrian injured after car drives into Toronto building, officials say

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after a car collided with a building in Toronto and hit a pedestrian, officials say.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they responded to a collision in the area of Church Street and Carlton Street. Two people from the vehicle were taken to hospital with minor injuries, while a male pedestrian had serious injuries, paramedics said.

Toronto police said the call came at around 8:45 p.m. on Monday.

Officers said a vehicle went into a building in the area, striking a pedestrian. They said he had a leg injury which has been classed as non-life-threatening.

Roads in the area have reopened since the collision.