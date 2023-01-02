Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Pedestrian injured after car drives into Toronto building, officials say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 2, 2023 10:23 pm
A car collided with a building in Toronto, officials say. View image in full screen
A car collided with a building in Toronto, officials say. Contributed

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after a car collided with a building in Toronto and hit a pedestrian, officials say.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they responded to a collision in the area of Church Street and Carlton Street. Two people from the vehicle were taken to hospital with minor injuries, while a male pedestrian had serious injuries, paramedics said.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Toronto police said the call came at around 8:45 p.m. on Monday.

Read more: 1 dead following single vehicle crash on QEW in east Hamilton: OPP

Officers said a vehicle went into a building in the area, striking a pedestrian. They said he had a leg injury which has been classed as non-life-threatening.

Roads in the area have reopened since the collision.

Advertisement
Toronto PoliceTorontoTPSToronto ParamedicsToronto CollisionChurch StreetCarlton Streetcar drives into building torontochurch street car accident
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers