Canada

Kelowna residents take on Polar Bear Dip challenge on New Year’s Day

By Randi Adams Global News
Posted January 2, 2023 8:32 pm
Kelowna residents gear up to take on the Polar Dip Challange
In support of a worthy cause, the 2023 Kelowna Polar Bear Dip took place on Sunday.

In Kelowna, B.C., Community Recreational Initiatives Society (CRIS) organized the event at Tugboat Beach, welcoming everyone who wanted to participate.

“The polar bear dip is a tradition we’ve done here. All the money is going to CRIS. The charity does outdoor recreation for people with disabilities,” said Stuart Hamilton, Fundraising & Event Co-ordinator for CRIS.

This was the first in-person event since the COVID-19 pandemic began, which forced it to go virtual for two years.

In the midst of the excitement and three-degree Celsius temperature in the lake, many had to mentally prepare themselves for the plunge.

Many were there to test themselves, others on a dare, and a few were checking items off their bucket list while in Canada.

” I moved here two years ago but COVID stopped (the plunge). I paid for a ticket to do it at home and just jump in the snow but it wasn’t the same thing. So I am trying it this year for the first time,” said Mariana Morgavo.

“I am doing a bucket list before I go away from Canada and I have like a month so, the Polar Dip is on my bucket list,” said Cecilia from Italy.

Even though they haven’t reached their goal of $25,000 yet, the Kelowna Polar Bear event has raised just over $18,000.

Donations are still being accepted. Visit the event page of CRIS to donate.

