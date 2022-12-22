Polar bear dippers across the Okanagan gear up for icy plunge

Send this page to someone via email

For a small minority of people, there is no better way to ring in the new year than plunging into the icy depths of Okanagan Lake.

While the tradition. for many, was put on hiatus for three years due to provincial health orders, the organizers of a few chilly swim events around the valley are moving full steam ahead again this year.

In Kelowna, that means brave souls can gather for a communal dip on the shores of Okanagan Lake with Community Recreational Initiatives Society.

It is a Kelowna-based nonprofit specializing in making outdoor recreation activities such as hiking, cycling and kayaking accessible to people living with mental, physical or sensory disabilities around the Okanagan. In the days before the New Year’s Day event, they collect donations.

“This event is a major source of funding for our organization and helps us keep our programs running and impacting the lives of our clients,” organizers said in an email.

They’ve already raised $10,000 toward their $50,000 goal.

They will have prizes, food trucks and music as well as the very cold lake to plunge into. To learn more and make a donation, go to their website.

The event is 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Tugboat Beach in Waterfront Park.

Moving a little farther south, there is the Peachland Polar Bear dip.

Organizers said it takes place also at 1 p.m. Jan. 1, though check-in at the community centre starts at noon. The swim is free, but check-in is required.

In Summerland, the 37th annual Kinsmen Polar Bear Dip will take place at the beach at noon. Organizers with the service club say the dip is a fun family event to kick off the new year.

Regardless of where the swim takes place, it’s bound to be cold. The arctic chill will have passed the Okanagan by that time, but the water will have had plenty of time to cool down. As of Thursday, the temperature in Okanagan Lake is a chilling 3 C.