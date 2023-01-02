Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man taken to hospital after shooting in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 2, 2023 6:57 pm
A Toronto Police Superintendent shoulder patch is seen during a press conference in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Superintendent shoulder patch is seen during a press conference in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

A man has been taken to hospital after a shooting in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet at 6:45 p.m. on Monday, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Scarlett Road and Eglinton Avenue West area.

Read more: Police seek suspect wanted in connection with assault investigation in Toronto

Police received reports that someone had been shot in the area. When officers arrived, they located a man with a gunshot wound, according to a tweet.

Trending Now
Trending Now

His injuries appeared to be serious, and paramedics took the victim to hospital, police said.

Officers urged the public to “use caution in the area.”

Advertisement
CrimeToronto PoliceShootingToronto shootingTPSShooting TorontoCrime TorontoEglinton Avenue WestScarlett Road
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers