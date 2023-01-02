Man taken to hospital after shooting in Toronto: police

See more sharing options

A man has been taken to hospital after a shooting in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet at 6:45 p.m. on Monday, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Scarlett Road and Eglinton Avenue West area.

Police received reports that someone had been shot in the area. When officers arrived, they located a man with a gunshot wound, according to a tweet.

His injuries appeared to be serious, and paramedics took the victim to hospital, police said.

Officers urged the public to “use caution in the area.”

SHOOTING:

Scarlett Rd & Eglinton Ave W

– reports that someone has been shot in the area

– police responding

– unknown injuries

– use caution in the area

– will update#GO12152

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 2, 2023