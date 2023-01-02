Carjacker allegedly pulls knife on dealership employee during test drive in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

A southeast Calgary car dealership employee is shaken up after he was allegedly held up by a carjacker during a test drive early Monday afternoon.

According to management at the All Auto Sales dealership on 39 Avenue SE, a man walked onto the lot shortly before 10 a.m. asking about a Nissan truck the dealership had for sale.

However, because of a dead battery, the dealership had to reschedule a test drive for later in the afternoon. When the man returned shortly after 12 p.m., he and the employee left for the test drive.

According to employee Supun, “after driving for short distance toward 39 Avenue and 42 Avenue SE, the carjacker took the U-turn before the traffic light, then he stopped in the side of the road,” he says.

That’s when the test drive allegedly went south.

“This guy threatened me to get out of the truck, and I said, ‘I can’t leave without the truck.’ Then he pulled a knife and asked me to leave the truck immediately,” says Supun.

Supun said he then tried fighting with the man while trying to grab the keys from the ignition, but he couldn’t reach them. That’s when the carjacker threatened him even further.

“He was asking me to leave the truck, or he was gonna stab me, and threatened my life. So I left the truck and he took off,” he said.

Police said the truck is described as a navy-blue Nissan Titan SL with a dealership plate starting with the letter M.