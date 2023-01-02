Winnipeg airport chaos easing after hectic holidays, official says

Send this page to someone via email

A sense of relief washed over travellers’ faces as they made their way into arrivals in Winnipeg.

For one couple, after going from their home in Nunavut to Vancouver and Toronto, they’re happy to almost be home.

“Unfortunately, due to the insane weather, we were delayed about a day and a half here,” Sarah Bruckschwaiger said.

Her husband adds they won’t be receiving any compensation for the delay.

“Our flight was impacted through mechanical issues and they won’t give me a reason why,” Kylie Curry said.

They were a part of thousands who experienced chaos at Canadian airports over the holiday season. Delays and cancellations due to storms interrupted many holiday plans.

“The airport staff, God love them, nobody is working right now, everyone is sick, it’s Christmas, but they’re keeping things running behind the scenes,” Curry said.

Over the last two weeks at the Winnipeg airport, lengthy lines have shrunk and more flights are reaching their destinations.

“We are seeing pretty steady traffic, a few delays, we are talking 10-20 minutes kind of thing, not the cancellations we’ve been seeing before Christmas, so that’s great,” Winnipeg Airport Vice President of External Affairs Tyler MacAfee said.

Meanwhile, like many airports across Canada, hundreds of pieces of lost baggage remain in the corner.

Those who have their belongings feel grateful.

“All my baggage is here, I’m good to go,” traveller Kevin Martell said.

Despite most flights getting back on schedule, travel expert Lesley Keyter still expects some delays moving forward.

She says the industry is understaffed and offers advice for those travelling in 2023.

“The sad thing is, is that so many people travel without travel insurance because if they had travel insurance, you would always be covered for cancellations or trip interruptions due to mechanical failure or bad weather,” Keyter said.

As for those travelling home now, their last flight can’t come soon enough.

“And then we will be done with the travel saga of 2022,” Bruckschwaiger said.