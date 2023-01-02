Menu

Crime

SIU investigating after collision in Barrie sends 4 to hospital

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 2, 2023 1:12 pm
The Special Investigations Unit View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Global News

Ontario’s police watchdog is seeking witnesses after a collision in Barrie, Ont., left four people injured on Sunday.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said at around 8:30 p.m., on Jan. 1, officers on patrol in a marked SUV spotted a silver car that was allegedly speeding on Yonge Street at Mapleview Drive East.

Read more: Funeral for OPP officer set to take place in Barrie on Wednesday, road closures planned

According to the SIU, the car fled northbound on Yonge Street, before it crashed into a cement pole on Yonge Street, north of Big Bay Point Road.

The SIU said paramedics were called and four people in the car were taken to hospital.

The SIU is now investigating. Anyone with information to reach out to the agency at 1-800-787-8529 or online.

