Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Traffic

Support pours in after 2 boys seriously injured in Armour Road crash in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 2, 2023 4:25 pm
GoFundMe supports family of one of 2 boys involved in Armour Road crash in Peterborough
GoFundMe supports family of one of 2 boys involved in Armour Road crash in Peterborough

Financial support is pouring in to help the family of one of two boys seriously injured in a collision in Peterborough on Dec. 22.

A GoFundMe page was created Sunday to raise funds for the Ayotte family after nine-year-old Jack Ayotte was one of three people injured in a two-car collision on Armour Road near Nicholls Oval Park. Police responded to the collision around 6:07 p.m. in the area of Armour Road and Dufferin Street.

Read more: ‘It was deadly’: OPP say over 350 died from vehicle crashes in 2022

According to the Peterborough Police Service, two boys were transported to a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries.

According to family friend Shar Gaureau, parents Amy and Joshua have been at Jack’s bedside “tirelessly rotating around the clock” since the incident, while their daughter Evie remains at home with family. Jack’s birthday was on Dec. 23.

“Jack spent his birthday in the ICU, while the family patiently wait for updates and positive signs,” said Gaureau.

She created a GoFundMe page to assist the Ayotte family to stay with their beloved “Jacky-Boy” to focus on him.

Global News has reached out to the Ayotte family and police for updates.

In just two days, the GoFundMe site has raised more than $37,000, surpassing its initial $15,000 goal to help cover the costs of food, hotels and “making their home more accessible.”

Jack’s father is a sergeant with the city police service. Among the donations so far is a joint $2,600 contribution from Peterborough Police Service officers, the service’s emergency response team members (past and present), EMS Tactical Medics, and clerical staff and the Ministry of the Attorney General – Peterborough Crown attorney office.

“We are all pulling for you Jacky Boy … Temagami and Clear Lake await your return! #jackSTRONG,” the donation post reads.

The Peterborough Police Association and Peterborough County OPP platoon B both made $500 contributions.

Messages to the family or Jack can be sent to send jackyboy_strong@hotmail.com.

“The family thanks everyone for the outpour of prayers and messages sent locally and around the world,” said Gaureau.

An update on a woman and the other boy’s condition has not been made public.

