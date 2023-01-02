Winnipeg Transit fares increase by 5 cents for 2023

Planning on riding the bus in 2023?
This year, each trip will cost you an extra five cents as part of a Winnipeg Transit fare increase.
That means a full adult fare is now $3.15, while riders 16 and under, as well as seniors, will pay $2.65 for a trip. If you have bus tickets left over from last year, they’re still valid, as long as you add a nickel.
Bus fares typically go up annually to help Transit adjust for higher expenses.
A full list of daily, weekly and monthly pass rates and fares for the year is available on the city’s website.
