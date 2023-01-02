Winnipeg Transit fares increase by 5 cents for 2023

Send this page to someone via email

Planning on riding the bus in 2023?

This year, each trip will cost you an extra five cents as part of a Winnipeg Transit fare increase.

New fare prices go into effect, starting today. Full cash fare is $3.15, or you can use your 2022 bus tickets by adding a nickel. https://t.co/CcLDATSRyK pic.twitter.com/RCsxJ5BAuK — Winnipeg Transit (@winnipegtransit) January 1, 2023

That means a full adult fare is now $3.15, while riders 16 and under, as well as seniors, will pay $2.65 for a trip. If you have bus tickets left over from last year, they’re still valid, as long as you add a nickel.

Bus fares typically go up annually to help Transit adjust for higher expenses.

A full list of daily, weekly and monthly pass rates and fares for the year is available on the city’s website.