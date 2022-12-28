Manitoba promises funding to help cover transit losses

Send this page to someone via email

The provincial government is promising to make a multi-million-dollar top-up to federal funding intended to help cover transit shortfalls in five Manitoba communities, including Winnipeg.

Municipal Relations Minister Eileen Clarke said Wednesday the PC government will allocate up to $13.4 million in the 2023 provincial budget for operating transit shortfalls in Winnipeg, Brandon, Thompson, Selkirk and Flin Flon.

Clarke said the money, which comes on top of $20.7 million in federal funding, will help the municipal transit systems recover from financial losses caused by reduced ridership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As part of the federal agreement, the Manitoba government is also committed to work with municipalities towards the shared priorities of improving housing supply and affordability for Manitobans that can, together with transit, improve the ability of Manitobans to live affordably,” Clarke said in a provincial release.

Clarke said in all, $34 million in provincial money will be allocated for public transit systems over the next two years.

In its third quarter financial report released last month, the City of Winnipeg said Winnipeg Transit is projecting a $17.2 million shortfall this year.