Politics

Mayor, premier, MPs to make Winnipeg public transit announcement

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 7, 2022 11:01 am
A Winnipeg Transit bus. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Transit bus. Shane Gibson/Global News

Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson and Winnipeg mayor Brian Bowman will be among the officials from all three levels of government speaking at a news conference about public transit in Winnipeg on Thursday.

Read more: Three children treated after pepper spray incident on Winnipeg bus

They’ll be joined by provincial labour minister Reg Hewler and MPs Kevin Lamoureux (Winnipeg North) and Terry Duguid (Winnipeg South) at Seel Station.

This is the first media availability for both the premier and mayor since a rash of violent crime in Winnipeg, specifically in the downtown area. There have also been numerous incidents in and around transit buses and bus shelters in recent months.

Trending Stories

Winnipeg police have told Global News they won’t discuss the uptick in violent crime until Police Chief Danny Smyth releases the service’s annual report next week.

Global News will stream the new conference on this page.

Click to play video: 'Vandals smashed glass in Winnipeg bus shacks causing $10K in damage' Vandals smashed glass in Winnipeg bus shacks causing $10K in damage
Vandals smashed glass in Winnipeg bus shacks causing $10K in damage – Jun 23, 2022

 

 

