Mayor, premier, MPs to make Winnipeg public transit announcement

Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson and Winnipeg mayor Brian Bowman will be among the officials from all three levels of government speaking at a news conference about public transit in Winnipeg on Thursday.

They’ll be joined by provincial labour minister Reg Hewler and MPs Kevin Lamoureux (Winnipeg North) and Terry Duguid (Winnipeg South) at Seel Station.

This is the first media availability for both the premier and mayor since a rash of violent crime in Winnipeg, specifically in the downtown area. There have also been numerous incidents in and around transit buses and bus shelters in recent months.

Winnipeg police have told Global News they won’t discuss the uptick in violent crime until Police Chief Danny Smyth releases the service’s annual report next week.

Global News will stream the new conference on this page.

