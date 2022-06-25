Three children treated after pepper spray incident on Winnipeg bus

Send this page to someone via email

Five children were involved in a pepper spray incident on a Winnipeg Transit bus, says the Louis Riel School Division (LRSD).

Winnipeg Fire and Paramedics were called to the corner of Nova Vista Drive and Dakota Street around noon on Thursday June 23, according to a city spokesperson.

The school division says the children were on the way to school when it happened.

Responders said they saw and treated three of the children, and according to LRSD, the children’s parents arrived on scene shortly after and drove them home.

A spokesperson for the division said the children are doing well, and were offered other clinical supports after the incident.

The Winnipeg Police Service did not confirm with Global News whether or not they were investigating.