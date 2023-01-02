Keyshawn McMillan arrested on Canada-wide warrant for human-trafficking

Send this page to someone via email

Police have arrested Keyshawn McMillian who was wanted by Edmonton police on a Canada-wide warrant for human trafficking and intimate partner violence, among other charges.

McMillan was living in Burnaby, B.C. and arrested by RCMP on Dec. 27.

Police have been searching for McMillan since 2021, after he skipped an Aug. 17 court date for which he was subpoenaed in connection with an assault charge from March of that year.

On March 9, 2021, police arrested and charged McMillan for assault with a weapon after he was alleged to have “violently assaulted a 19-year-old female,” at a motel near 151 Street and 111 Avenue, police said.

Five months later, on Aug. 9, another violent assault with a weapon at a different motel involving McMillan and the same woman reportedly took place.

“McMillan seriously assaulted the woman, threatened her and forcefully confined her to the motel room,” police said in a news release.

The woman escaped the following day.

“Upon further investigation, detectives learned that McMillan forced the female into the sex trade and trafficked her,” police said.

McMillan has been transported back to Edmonton and remains in police custody. He faces charges of human trafficking, forcible confinement, aggravated assault, uttering threats, assault with a weapon and multiple breach of conditions.