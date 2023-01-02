Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Keyshawn McMillan arrested on Canada-wide warrant for human-trafficking

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted January 2, 2023 8:07 am
An Edmonton police service vehicle. View image in full screen
FILE: An Edmonton police service vehicle. Global News

Police have arrested Keyshawn McMillian who was wanted by Edmonton police on a Canada-wide warrant for human trafficking and intimate partner violence, among other charges.

McMillan was living in Burnaby, B.C. and arrested by RCMP on Dec. 27.

Police have been searching for McMillan since 2021, after he skipped an Aug. 17 court date for which he was subpoenaed in connection with an assault charge from March of that year.

On March 9, 2021, police arrested and charged McMillan for assault with a weapon after he was alleged to have “violently assaulted a 19-year-old female,” at a motel near 151 Street and 111 Avenue, police said.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: $50,000 reward offered as Edmonton police seek human trafficking suspect on Canada-wide warrants

Five months later, on Aug. 9, another violent assault with a weapon at a different motel involving McMillan and the same woman reportedly took place.

Story continues below advertisement

“McMillan seriously assaulted the woman, threatened her and forcefully confined her to the motel room,” police said in a news release.

The woman escaped the following day.

“Upon further investigation, detectives learned that McMillan forced the female into the sex trade and trafficked her,” police said.

McMillan has been transported back to Edmonton and remains in police custody. He faces charges of human trafficking, forcible confinement, aggravated assault, uttering threats, assault with a weapon and multiple breach of conditions.

 

Edmonton policeAssaultInvestigationBurnabyCanada-Wide Warrantassault with a weaponsex traffickingsex tradeKeyshawn McMillan
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers