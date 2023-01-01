Family welcomes first child born in Kingston, Ont. in 2023

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a day that Sheena Arora will not soon forget after she gave birth Sunday morning at Kingston general hospital.

“It was amazing, it was surreal, it was like out of this world,” she said.

An experience she and the baby’s father, Rishabh Sethi, say was made easier by the hospital staff.

“On a scale of like one to ten,” Sethi says, “it’s definitely 10 on 10.”

As for the baby’s name, Sethi had this to say.

“So it’s Aadyah Arora-Sethi — it means the first in Hindi and Sanskrit languages”

A fitting name for the first child born in 2023 in Kingston, Ont.

“Definitely feel like a new person,” Arora added.

Aadyah is currently under observation after experiencing some difficulty breathing. although the family says hospital staff assured them it’s nothing serious.

“So the next step is they’ll keep him in observation for another 48 hours or so because, of course, safety is priority,” Sethi said.

Once they are given the all-clear, the family is looking forward to going home with their new little bundle of joy.