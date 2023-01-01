Menu

Sports

Owen Beck added to Canadian junior men’s hockey team after Colton Bach injury

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 1, 2023 2:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Team Ukraine begins Hockey Can’t Stop Tour'
Team Ukraine begins Hockey Can’t Stop Tour
The national university ice hockey team of Ukraine battling the University of Saskatchewan men's hockey team, raising money for Ukraine.

Owen Beck has been added to Canada‘s roster midway through the world junior men’s hockey championship because of Colton Dach’s tournament-ending injury.

Beck of Port Hope, Ont., joins the host team in Halifax ahead of Monday’s quarterfinal against Slovakia.

Read more: World juniors: Switzerland through to quarterfinals with shootout win over Slovakia

Dach went to the dressing room in the third period of Saturday’s 5-1 win over Sweden after delivering a check. He did not return to the game.

Beck, 18, was drafted in the second round (33rd) by the Montreal Canadiens in this year’s NHL entry draft.

The centre has 17 goals and 23 assists in 30 games for the OHL’s Mississauga Steelheads.

Story continues below advertisement

Dach, a 19-year-old from St. Albert, Alta., had two assists in four games for Canada in Halifax.

