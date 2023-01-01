Menu

Health

Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children takes down websites over ‘unusual activity’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 1, 2023 2:30 pm
The Hospital for Sick Children in downtown Toronto. View image in full screen
The Hospital for Sick Children in downtown Toronto. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children says it has taken down two websites after detecting “potential unusual activity,” the latest disruption to Canada’s largest pediatric hospital weeks after it was hit by a ransomware attack.

SickKids says the activity appears to be unrelated to the Dec. 18 cyberattack.

The hospital says it pulled the websites proactively Friday night for the Specialty Food Shop and the Infant and Early Mental Health Promotion, both operated by SickKids.

Read more: Patient software used by many Ontario paramedics hit by potential cyberattack

The move comes after the hospital suffered a ransomware attack that delayed lab and imaging results, knocked out phone lines and shut down the staff payroll system.

The hospital said on Thursday around 50 per cent of its priority systems had been restored, including those that had contributed to diagnostic and treatment delays, but did not have a timeline for full restoration.

SickKids says it’s working to bring the two websites back online.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

