Crime

Brazil election: Man with explosive device, knife detained at Lula inauguration

By Staff Reuters
Posted January 1, 2023 2:20 pm
Click to play video: 'Brazil’s Bolsonaro ends post-election silence, says Armed Forces will respect Constitution'
Brazil’s Bolsonaro ends post-election silence, says Armed Forces will respect Constitution
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro ended his post-election silence on Friday, addressing his supporters at the gates of the presidential residence after staying silent for almost 40 days after his election loss. – Dec 10, 2022

Brazilian police detained a man on Sunday with an explosive device and a knife who was trying to enter Brasilia’s esplanade for President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s inauguration, Alan Campos, from Brasilia’s military police, told Reuters.

Lula has been sworn in as president in the capital, Brasilia, assuming office for the third time after thwarting outgoing incumbent Jair Bolsonaro’s reelection bid.

Read more: Bolsonaro leaves Brazil for U.S. 2 days before presidential transition to Lula

Lula was president from 2003-2010, and his return to power marks the culmination of a political comeback that is both thrilling supporters and enraging opponents in a fiercely polarized nation.

His presidency is unlikely to be similar to his previous two mandates, coming after the tightest presidential race in more than three decades in Brazil and resistance to his taking office by some of his opponents.

Click to play video: 'Brazil election: Bolsonaro avoids conceding to Lula, but transition to begin'
Brazil election: Bolsonaro avoids conceding to Lula, but transition to begin

The leftist defeated far-right Bolsonaro in the Oct. 30 vote by less than 2 percentage points. For months, Bolsonaro had sown doubts about the reliability of Brazil’s electronic vote and his loyal supporters were loath to accept the loss.

 

(Reporting by Fernando Cardoso; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

 

— With files from The Associated Press

© 2023 Reuters

