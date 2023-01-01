Menu

Canada

Minimum wage on Prince Edward Island set to increase to $14.50 today

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 1, 2023 9:24 am
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick to return minimum wage increases to CPI'
New Brunswick to return minimum wage increases to CPI
Anti-poverty advocates in New Brunswick are worried about how the province will set the minimum wage. After a dramatic increase in minimum wage, future increases will be tied to the consumer price index. Businesses say predictability is valuable -- but many advocates worry the move will do little for New Brunswick’s working poor. Silas Brown explains – Nov 7, 2022

The first of two increases that will boost Prince Edward Island’s minimum wage to $15 by the end of the year comes into effect on Sunday.

A news release from the province’s Department of Economic Growth says minimum wage is set to increase by 80 cents to $14.50 on Jan. 1, and will rise a further 50 cents on Oct. 1.

The minimum wage increase for P.E.I. was first announced in the fall.

Read more: Minimum wage increases in three of four Atlantic provinces

The three other Atlantic provinces all raised minimum wage rates at some point in 2022.

Minimum wages in New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador stand at $13.75 and $13.70, respectively.

Story continues below advertisement

The 25-cent increase Nova Scotia instituted in October pushed the rate to $13.60. The province says it plans to have a minimum wage of $15 an hour in place by October 2024, while both P.E.I. and Newfoundland plan to reach that benchmark this fall.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 1, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

