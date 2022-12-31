Menu

Traffic

‘Several more days’ anticipated to fix pothole on Ironworkers Memorial Bridge

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 31, 2022 3:02 pm
A pothole on the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge is currently covered by a metal plate. View image in full screen
A pothole on the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge is currently covered by a metal plate. Global News

It will take several more days to repair a pothole that formed on the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge, according to the province.

The Ministry of Transportation said “special equipment is being brought in next week” to repair a pothole that has formed in the centre eastbound lane.

Read more: Second pothole on Ironworkers’ bridge causing traffic delays for North Shore

“The plate, which is covering the pothole to ensure safety for drivers and vehicles travelling at appropriate speeds, will remain in place until the repair occurs,” ministry staff said.

“Once crews finish work under the bridge, they will reinforce and patch the hole.”

Another pothole in the southbound lane at the southern end of the bridge has been filled. The ministry’s  contractor continues to monitor the plate and both potholes, the government said.

Read more: Pothole on Ironworkers’ bridge causes massive congestion on North Shore

Potholes can be expected after extreme winter conditions and the heavy rainfall received in the region, according to the ministry.

Members of the public spotting potholes can contact local highway maintenance contractors via the “Report A Highway Problem” section of the DriveBC website.

Traffic delays are expected next week, once repairs get underway.

It is not clear exactly what day repairs will begin. Global News has reached out to the ministry for more information.

