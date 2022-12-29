Menu

Canada

Second pothole on Ironworkers’ bridge causing traffic delays for North Shore

By Lasia Kretzel Global News
Posted December 29, 2022 7:50 pm
A large pothole created traffic congestion on the Iron Workers Memorial Bridge Wednesday. View image in full screen
A large pothole created traffic congestion on the Iron Workers Memorial Bridge Wednesday. Global News

Potholes are causing a nightmare on and off the North Shore once again Thursday evening.

Repairs on a pothole southbound at the north end of the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge that caused major traffic delays Wednesday are now causing backups for the Thursday’s commute home.

A plate put down to cover the pothole is reportedly causing flat tires and triggering huge delays as far back as Westview Drive, according to AM730.

Meanwhile, a second pothole, located southbound at the south end of the bridge, is adding to delays.

Video on social media shows vehicles back up for blocks along Old Dollarton Road before the on-ramp to the bridge.

On Wednesday, DriveBC said the centre lane of the eastbound side of the bridge was blocked, and that crews were on scene attending the damage.

Chunks of concrete could also be seen in a works yard directly below the section being repaired.

TrafficMetro VancouverBridgeNorth ShoreDrive BCPotholeIronworkers Memorial Bridge

