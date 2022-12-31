Menu

Canada

Rogers-Shaw deal will be reviewed only once there is legal process ‘clarity,’ says minister

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 31, 2022 1:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Telecommunications ‘need more competition,’ Poilievre says after Rogers-Shaw deal clears hurdle'
Telecommunications ‘need more competition,’ Poilievre says after Rogers-Shaw deal clears hurdle
WATCH: Telecommunications ‘need more competition,’ Poilievre says after Rogers-Shaw deal clears hurdle

Canada’s Industry Minister says he will render his decision on Rogers Communications Inc.’s proposed $26-billion purchase of Shaw Communications Inc. only after there is clarity in the ongoing legal battle.

The Saturday statement from Francois-Philippe Champagne comes days after the Competition Tribunal dismissed an application from Canada’s competition watchdog seeking to block the takeover, a decision the Competition Bureau says it’s appealing.

Champagne says he will review the tribunal’s decision and will issue his separate decision “only after there is clarity in the ongoing legal process.”

Read more: Champagne to review Rogers-Shaw deal 'only after there is clarity' in legal process

The minister rejected in October the wholesale transfer of wireless spectrum licences from Shaw to Rogers, with Shaw’s ownership of Freedom Mobile widely considered a main hurdle to federal approval.

At the time, Champagne left the door open to a revised deal that would include the sale of Freedom Mobile to Quebecor Inc.’s Videotron Ltd. under two major conditions.

Videotron would have to agree to keep Freedom’s wireless licences for at least 10 years and the minister would “expect to see” wireless prices in Ontario and Western Canada lowered in line with the company’s Quebec offerings.

“What remains before me is the separate request to transfer spectrum licences from Shaw to Quebecor. Promoting competition and affordability in the telecom sector is one of my top priorities. That position has not changed,” Champagne said.

Click to play video: 'Feds reject Rogers-Shaw deal, sets conditions for Freedom Mobile sale: Champagne'
Feds reject Rogers-Shaw deal, sets conditions for Freedom Mobile sale: Champagne

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
© 2022 The Canadian Press

