Canada

Backcountry skiers in Banff, Alta. rescued by Parks Canada

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted December 30, 2022 3:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Avalanche advisories in effect for much of the Rocky Mountains'
Avalanche advisories in effect for much of the Rocky Mountains
WATCH: Storms and extreme cold temperatures across western Canada in recent weeks are causing dangerous conditions in the Rocky Mountains. As Meghan Cobb reports, those unstable conditions are prompting officials to issue avalanche advisories.

A pair of backcountry skiers in Banff, Alta., were rescued by Parks Canada after being stranded near Sunshine Village Ski Resort on Wednesday.

Parks Canada received the distress call from resort guest services staff at around 2:30 p.m. that day. According to a Parks Canada spokesperson, the pair of skiers were skiing out of bounds after deviating from their intended path near the resort.

As a result of unfamiliar terrain, weak snowpack and terrain steepness, the pair were unable to return the way they came. Parks Canada visitor safety specialists located and evacuated both skiers via a heli-sling rescue and transferred them back to Sunshine Village Ski Resort.

Read more: Parks Canada responds to distress calls from backcountry skiers

Neither of the skiers sustained any injuries, the spokesperson told Global News.

The news comes after Parks Canada and Avalanche Canada expanded a special avalanche warning to Banff, Yoho, Kootenay and Jasper national parks.

Earlier this week, the two government agencies issued a Special Public Avalanche Warning for recreational backcountry users in B.C.’s interior.

Click to play video: 'Winter weather, rainfall raising avalanche concern'
Winter weather, rainfall raising avalanche concern

The warnings go into effect immediately and will stay in place until Monday.

Storms and massive temperature swings across Western Canada in recent weeks are causing instability in the snowpack in the Rocky Mountains, the warning said. Human-triggered avalanches are very likely, and parks Canada says reports of these slides are coming in almost daily.

Skiers are warned to plan ahead and avoid unnecessary risk.

Read more: Avalanche warnings expand into Banff, Yoho, Kootenay and Jasper national parks

“Safety is a top priority for Parks Canada and reminds anyone travelling into the backcountry that they are responsible for their own safety,” said Kira Tryon, public relations and communications officer for Parks Canada’s Banff field unit.

“Users are urged to be informed and check the Parks Canada and Avalanche Canada websites before heading out.”

— with files from Radana Williams, Global News.

