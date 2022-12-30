CF Montreal signs defender George Campbell to three year contract

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

CF Montreal signed defender George Campbell to a three-year contract on Friday.

The deal includes an option year for the 2026 season, the Major League Soccer club said in a release.

The 21-year-old centre back was acquired by CF Montreal on Dec. 13 from Atlanta United FC.

Campbell played in 36 regular-season games over three seasons with Atlanta.

He has also made two appearances for the American U20 national team.