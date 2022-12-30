CF Montreal signs defender George Campbell to three year contract

CF Montreal signed defender George Campbell to a three-year contract on Friday.
The deal includes an option year for the 2026 season, the Major League Soccer club said in a release.
The 21-year-old centre back was acquired by CF Montreal on Dec. 13 from Atlanta United FC.
Campbell played in 36 regular-season games over three seasons with Atlanta.
He has also made two appearances for the American U20 national team.
