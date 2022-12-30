Menu

Canada

CF Montreal signs defender George Campbell to three year contract

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 30, 2022 1:10 pm

CF Montreal signed defender George Campbell to a three-year contract on Friday.

The deal includes an option year for the 2026 season, the Major League Soccer club said in a release.

Read more: Canada’s Ismael Kone leaves CF Montreal for England’s Watford in wake of World Cup

The 21-year-old centre back was acquired by CF Montreal on Dec. 13 from Atlanta United FC.

Campbell played in 36 regular-season games over three seasons with Atlanta.

He has also made two appearances for the American U20 national team.

Click to play video: 'CF Montreal competes in the CONCACAF Champions League'
CF Montreal competes in the CONCACAF Champions League
Quebec SportsMLSMontreal ImpactCF MontrealQuebec soccerCF Montreal DefendersGeorge Campbell
© 2022 The Canadian Press

